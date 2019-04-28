Services
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
(765) 474-1111
James Bray
James Bray
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
Lafayette - James C. Bray, 46, of Lafayette, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Lafayette. He was born June 28, 1972, in Lafayette to Joan Blosser of Lafayette and the late James R. Bray.

Jimmy graduated from McCutcheon High School in 1990. He worked as a Mill Wright for Jarman's Construction in Frankfort and currently for Wabash National in Lafayette. Jimmy enjoyed hunting, fishing, mushroom hunting, farming, cars, motorcycles and being outdoors with his family. His marriage was to Jody Frankenberger in Frankfort.

Surviving are his children Zach W. Bray, Tyler L. (Ally Lough) Cornell, Acadia (Dalton) McKinley, Quintin A. Bray, Levi M. Bray all of Lafayette and a granddaughter Katie McKinley. Also surviving are his brothers Jeremy (Jaime Johnson) Bray, Jesse (Destiny) Peters, Jamie (Liz) Peters all of Lafayette, aunts Sarah Winter (Jim), Judy Russell (Randy), Janice Blosser (JR Howerton) all of Lafayette, uncles Ralph Bray (Connie) of Camden, Jerry Blosser (Sean) of Indianapolis, 1 niece, 4 nephews, and 6 cousins. Jimmy was preceded in death by an uncle and a nephew.

Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Service will be at 10:00 am on Tuesday, at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, Pastor Robby Bradford officiating. Interment will be at Wyandotte Cemetery. You may sign the guest book, leave memories and photos at www.soller-baker.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 28, 2019
