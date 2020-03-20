|
James Chapman Sr.
Indianapolis - James A. Chapman Sr, 70, of Indianapolis passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Allison Point Healthcare.
He was born March 16, 1950 in Lafayette, IN, to the late Edward Chapman and Marjorie Morrison. James proudly served his country in the United States Army for 23 years.
On February 6, 1996 he married Sharon S. Stout and she survives.
He was an avid NASCAR fan, especially of Dale Earnhardt Sr. He enjoyed collecting Hot Wheels and was a member of several Hot Wheels clubs.
Along with his wife Sharon, he is survived by his children: Christopher R. Chapman of Lafayette, James A. Chapman Jr (Melinda) of Frankfort, Amanda Laughner (Justin) of Forest IN, step-children: Matthew Richardson of Lafayette, Andrew Richardson of Beaver Dam, KY, Justin Richardson (Susan) of Lafayette and Brandon McCown (Brianna) of Tell City, IN, Ginny Hummer (Greg) of Delphi, Stephanie Bergman (Zach) of San Antonio, TX, and Autumn Briscoe (David) of Tell City, IN; two brothers Howard Chapman (Rhonda) of West Point and Harry Chapman (Shelia) of KY. He is also survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
James is preceded in death by his mother Marjorie, brother Richard Chapman and sister Jean Ann Foster.
Services will be private with interment at Rest Haven Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be directed to Disabled American Veterans www.dav.org. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020