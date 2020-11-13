1/1
James Clark Moore
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Clark Moore

Traverse City, MI - James Clark Moore, PhD, 84, of Traverse City, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at his home.

Born on July 27, 1936 in Dow City, IA, he was one of two sons born to the late Theodore R. and Lois A. (Best) Moore. He was frequently uprooted and attended more than 15 schools before he settled in Crystal Falls, MI where he graduated at the top of his class and served as their president.

From there he continued his education at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, earning a BA in economics. He was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon social fraternity, president of Omega Delta Kappa and Corinthians Scholastic Society. While attending UNO, he met Donna Rae Brinlee who was working on her elementary teaching degree. They became close friends and ultimately would be married on December 28, 1959.

After completing his PhD at the University of Minnesota, he accepted a position at the University of Missouri, and eventually joined the faculty at Purdue University in 1969. Jim would teach there until 2006 and upon his retirement was named Professor Emeritus of Economics. Jim's primary teaching and research interests included microeconomic theory, general equilibrium theory, the economic theory of public policy and the economics of information and organization. In addition to his teaching career, Jim was an accomplished writer and researcher. While at Purdue, he mentored many doctoral students and served as policy chairman for the Economics department.

Jim was truly a gentleman and a scholar. His life was filled with music, art, his love for dogs, Purdue sports and especially his love for friends and family which enriched his character. He was loved and admired by many.

Surviving Jim is his wife of 60 years, Donna; two sons, J. Donovan (Amy) Moore of Burnsville, MN; Brian D. Moore of Traverse City; a brother, Dwight Jerome (Linda) Moore of Tucson, AZ; a niece, Julie Monie of Omaha, NE and nephews, Brad Moore of Costa Mesa, CA and Ted Hobbs of Portland, OR.

Because of the current issues, a time to celebrate Jim's life will take place at a later date. Details will be announced at that time. For a lasting memorial, the family suggests that Jim be remembered through a donation to the American Heart Association.

Please share your memories, photos and thoughts with Jim's family by visiting his online tribute page found at www.reynolds-jonkoff.com.

The family is being cared for by Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Traverse City, Michigan.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home
305 Sixth Street
Traverse City, MI 49684
(231) 947-6347
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 13, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved