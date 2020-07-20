1/1
James D. "Jim" Schmitz
1946 - 2020
James D. "Jim" Schmitz

Lafayette - James D. "Jim" Schmitz died peacefully at his home in Lafayette on July 18, 2020. He was 73.

Jim was born on August 31, 1946, in Marysville, Kansas, to the late John "Jack" and Rosemary Roswarski Schmitz. After the family relocated to Lafayette during Jim's youth, he attended Central Catholic High School (graduating in the class of 1964) and, after serving in the Navy, spent his entire career in information technology at Purdue University (retiring in 2010).

In his later years, Jim enjoyed driving, photography, making loved ones laugh over social media, watching Purdue and Kansas State sports, and spending time with his family - especially his beloved children and grandchildren.

Jim was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus, and he was widely known as a man of intense faith. Through their grief, his family takes great comfort in the knowledge that he has been reunited in Heaven with his parents as well as his brothers, John, Allan, and Donald.

Jim is survived by his son, Mark (Michelle) Schmitz of Kissimmee, Florida; daughter, Kendra (Kristen) Schmitz of Indianapolis; daughter, Carrie (Daniel) Clemons of Austin, Texas; son, John-Paul Schmitz of Indianapolis; brother, Douglas Schmitz of Lafayette; sister, Susan Schmitz of Lafayette; grandchildren, Kelsie (Dean) Hall, Mirra, Micah, Charlea and Maya; and great-grandchildren, Kylie and Harper.

Visitation will be from 5:00 pm -7:00 pm on Tuesday, July 21 at Soller-Baker Funeral Home, Lafayette Chapel. Rosary to follow at 7:00 pm.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 am on Wednesday, July 22 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Fr. Cole Daily and Fr. Daniel Gartland officiating. Interment to follow at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery, with military rites by American Legion Post #11.

The family requests that those wishing to pay their respects wear face masks and observe social distancing guidelines at all in-person events, or to consider participating via live stream (details to be made available at https://www.facebook.com/james.schmitz2).

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Lawrence Catholic Church. You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com.






Published in Journal & Courier from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel - Lafayette
JUL
21
Rosary
07:00 PM
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel - Lafayette
JUL
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Lawrence Catholic Church
