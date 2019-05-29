Services
James Reed
Calling hours
Thursday, May 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Maus Funeral Home
Attica, IN
Service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Maus Funeral Home
Attica, IN
James Dale "Jim" Reed


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Dale "Jim" Reed Obituary
James "Jim" Dale Reed

Attica - James "Jim" Dale Reed, 76, Attica, passed away in Rosewalk

Healthcare Center, Lafayette, on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 10:20 p.m.

Jim was born at the family residence in Clinton, IN on January 22, 1943. He was raised in Clinton and lived most of his adult life in Attica.

Jim worked at C & D Power Systems in Attica for several years. Prior to that Jim had worked at Rich's Gas Station in Attica.

Jim was a member of the Williamsport Christian Church. He was an avid Chicago Cubs and NASCAR fan with Jeff Gordon as his favorite driver.

Jim married Pamela Marie Smart on October 1, 1966 in Attica, IN. She preceded him in death on May 5, 2016.

Jim leaves behind two daughters, Angela Kaitschuck, Attica and Holly (fiancé-Kenny Mulcare) Reed, Bloomington, IN; a brother, John (Ruth Ann) Reed, Attica; two sisters, Lula Bradbury, Covington and Audrey Covault, Veedersburg; three grandchildren, Scarlett Fueston, Camille Kaitschuck, and Christian Mills; eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Ronald and Jury Reed.

Friends may call at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Thursday, May 30th, from 12:00 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Paul Stamm officiating. Burial will follow in the Union Christian Cemetery, west of Newtown. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lincoln Christian University.

Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 29, 2019
