James Dexter
Lafayette - James H. "Jim" Dexter, 84, a life-long resident of Lafayette passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at The Springs.
He was born November 2, 1934 in Lafayette, IN to the late Jacob A. Dexter and Alberta B. (Walker) Dexter. His marriage was to Wilma J. Clapp.
Jim served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a member of the American Legion Post #11 and a life-long member of the Elks Country Club.
He is survived by his ex-wife Wilma; niece Tammy Hahn, nephew Michael Dexter both of Lafayette and sister-in-law Charlotte Dexter of West Lafayette.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Roger Dexter.
A memorial service will be held at the West Lafayette Country Club at a later date. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 5, 2019