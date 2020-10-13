1/1
James Donald (Don) Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Donald (Don) Smith

Kokomo - James Donald (Don) Smith,71 of rural Kokomo, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday October 7,2020 at 6:28 am. He was born September 15,1949 in Camden to the late Earl Bert and Roberta Jane Morganson Smith. He graduated from a high school in Anchorage,AK. He served with the US Army from 1969 to 1973. He married Janet K. Tam in South Bend on May 12,1972 and she preceded him in death on December 24,2015. He was a construction superintendent and worked welding and maintenance for US Aggregates. He was a proud father and grandfather. He was a founder and member of "Old Gassers" Car Club and owned a 1955 Chevy that he rebuilt. He attended the Southside Apostolic Church in Kokomo.

He is survived by his wife Krystal K. Leffler Smith of rural Kokomo, three sons, Chad (Angie) Smith of Kokomo, Matt (Suzanne) Smith of Indianapolis, Corey (Kristy) Smith of Goshen, two daughters Steph anie (Robert) McFarlane of Morton,IL, Amber Hiles of Kokomo, and a step daughter Karlee Amos of Terre Haute, 16 grand and 3 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his sisters Marcia Campbell of Royal Center, Ruth Bledsoe of Durant,OK, and a sister-in-law Ruth (Buttons) Smith of Logansport.

Funeral services will be at 11am on Saturday October 17,2020 at the Southside Apostolic Church 1716 E Firmin St. Kokomo with Brother Keith Moser officiating. Friends may call from 10 am until the time of services at the church. Burial with military graveside rite will follow in Riverview Cemetery 2300 Portage Ave. South Bend, IN.

Cree Funeral Home, Camden is assisting the family with arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cree Funeral Home - Camden
188 W Main Street
Camden, IN 46917
(574) 686-2611
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cree Funeral Home - Camden

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved