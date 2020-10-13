James Donald (Don) Smith



Kokomo - James Donald (Don) Smith,71 of rural Kokomo, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday October 7,2020 at 6:28 am. He was born September 15,1949 in Camden to the late Earl Bert and Roberta Jane Morganson Smith. He graduated from a high school in Anchorage,AK. He served with the US Army from 1969 to 1973. He married Janet K. Tam in South Bend on May 12,1972 and she preceded him in death on December 24,2015. He was a construction superintendent and worked welding and maintenance for US Aggregates. He was a proud father and grandfather. He was a founder and member of "Old Gassers" Car Club and owned a 1955 Chevy that he rebuilt. He attended the Southside Apostolic Church in Kokomo.



He is survived by his wife Krystal K. Leffler Smith of rural Kokomo, three sons, Chad (Angie) Smith of Kokomo, Matt (Suzanne) Smith of Indianapolis, Corey (Kristy) Smith of Goshen, two daughters Steph anie (Robert) McFarlane of Morton,IL, Amber Hiles of Kokomo, and a step daughter Karlee Amos of Terre Haute, 16 grand and 3 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his sisters Marcia Campbell of Royal Center, Ruth Bledsoe of Durant,OK, and a sister-in-law Ruth (Buttons) Smith of Logansport.



Funeral services will be at 11am on Saturday October 17,2020 at the Southside Apostolic Church 1716 E Firmin St. Kokomo with Brother Keith Moser officiating. Friends may call from 10 am until the time of services at the church. Burial with military graveside rite will follow in Riverview Cemetery 2300 Portage Ave. South Bend, IN.



Cree Funeral Home, Camden is assisting the family with arrangements.









