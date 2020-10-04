James E. Gretencord



Fowler - James E. Gretencord, 90 of Fowler passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on Saturday, October 3, 2020.



He was born November 17, 1929 near Freeland Park, IN to the late William Albert and Mary - - Frances (Cheak) Gretencord.



Jim attended St. Mary's Catholic School, Dunnington, IN and was a 1948 graduate of Freeland Park High School.



On November 18, 1950 Jim married Janet Mary Demiere at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Fowler. Janet preceded him in death on August 2, 2020.



Jim was a devoted husband for nearly 70 years. He was a life-long grain and livestock



farmer, loving father, grandfather and great grandfather.



He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Fowler and Catholic Order of Foresters.



Jim took great delight in spending time with his children, grandchildren and great children. They were his pride and joy and cherished them all.



Restoring antique tractors was a favorite pastime. Along with being an avid wood craftsman, he always found time for golf.



Surviving are 6 sons: Steve (Kathy, deceased), Terre Haute; Dave, Indianapolis; Rog (Cindy), Fowler; Jerry, Kentland; Rick (Susie), Oxford; Denny (Lisa), Lafayette.



Jim was preceded in death by his parents, 3 sisters: Mary Agnes Muller Gee; Ruth Firks; Catherine Leuck; 3 brothers: Bob, Frank, Bill and their son, James Michael (Cindy, surviving).



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic School, Fowler. Rosary at 10 am. with visitation to follow until the funeral mass at 12 pm at Sacred Heart Church, Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Windler Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.









