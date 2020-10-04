1/1
James E. Gretencord
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James E. Gretencord

Fowler - James E. Gretencord, 90 of Fowler passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on Saturday, October 3, 2020.

He was born November 17, 1929 near Freeland Park, IN to the late William Albert and Mary - - Frances (Cheak) Gretencord.

Jim attended St. Mary's Catholic School, Dunnington, IN and was a 1948 graduate of Freeland Park High School.

On November 18, 1950 Jim married Janet Mary Demiere at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Fowler. Janet preceded him in death on August 2, 2020.

Jim was a devoted husband for nearly 70 years. He was a life-long grain and livestock

farmer, loving father, grandfather and great grandfather.

He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Fowler and Catholic Order of Foresters.

Jim took great delight in spending time with his children, grandchildren and great children. They were his pride and joy and cherished them all.

Restoring antique tractors was a favorite pastime. Along with being an avid wood craftsman, he always found time for golf.

Surviving are 6 sons: Steve (Kathy, deceased), Terre Haute; Dave, Indianapolis; Rog (Cindy), Fowler; Jerry, Kentland; Rick (Susie), Oxford; Denny (Lisa), Lafayette.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, 3 sisters: Mary Agnes Muller Gee; Ruth Firks; Catherine Leuck; 3 brothers: Bob, Frank, Bill and their son, James Michael (Cindy, surviving).

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic School, Fowler. Rosary at 10 am. with visitation to follow until the funeral mass at 12 pm at Sacred Heart Church, Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Windler Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Windler Funeral Home
506 E Main St
Fowler, IN 47944
(765) 884-0110
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Windler Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved