James E. Hawkins
Fowler - James E. Hawkins, age 66, passed away on Saturday July 13th at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Jim was born on July 27th, 1952 in Lafayette, IN to the late James S. And Eunice Hawkins. He graduated from Benton Central High School in 1970 and attended Purdue Ag short courses.
He married Diane Watt on July 23, 1983 in Kentland, IN. Soon thereafter they had their first son, Landon Hawkins of Goodland, IN, followed by their second son, Aaron Hawkins of Houston, TX, and lastly their daughter, Katy Hawkins of Scottsdale, AZ.
Beginning at a young age, Jim enjoyed farming with his father and made farming into his lifelong career. He enjoyed hunting pheasant and deer in his early years and the many fishing trips into the Great Lakes and Canada with friends and family. He had several favorite/best friend dogs that road shotgun in his truck as he traveled the roads of Benton County. He was a proud parent of the children he raised and the fine adults they have become. He was an avid traveler and went to different corners of the US and parts of Canada and the Caribbean.
He is survived by: his wife, Diane, sister Becky Donohue, Rainsville, IN, children Landon (Ashley) Hawkins, Aaron (Shelby) Hawkins, Katy Hawkins, and grandchildren Quinn Hawkins and Michael J. Hawkins along with brother -in laws, cousins, and nieces and nephews. A sister, Linda Hawkins Spicer and brother, Jerry Hawkins preceded him in death.
Visitation will be on Thursday, July 19, 2019 from 5 pm - 7 pm (EST) at the Windler Funeral Home in Fowler, IN. A memorial service will start at 7 pm; with the burial following at Blue Ridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to IU Foundation/Miles for Myeloma Fund, indicate "In memory of Jim E. Hawkins" on your gift.
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 16, 2019