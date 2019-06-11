Services
Summers, Kirby and Sanders Funeral Home
210 North Thurston Drive
Russellville, KY 42276
(270) 726-2403
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
6:00 PM
Resources
Russellville, KY. - James E. "Jim" Hughes, age 89, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019 at his home. He was an Indiana native, born August 20, 1929 to the late Emil W. Hughes and Millicent Dailey Hughes. He was of the Baptist faith, a retired Navy veteran and worked a number of years for Baugher Refrigeration in Indiana. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by a daughter, Terri Simms.

He is survived by: Wife of 11 years ~ Dean Watkins Hughes; 2 Stepsons ~ Puggy DeBerry ~ Trigg County, KY, Kelvin DeBerry and Lorie ~ Elkton, KY; 5 Daughters ~ Earline Hughes ~ Lafayette, IN, Pamela Winter ~ Lafayette, IN, Marliese Orr and John ~ Lafayette, IN, Cecilia Tewell and Jesse ~ Crofton, KY, Sue Eli ~ Ventura, CA; 2 Sisters ~ Lois Jean Briner ~ Columbus, IN, Shirley Floyd ~ Seymour, IN; 17 Grandchildren, several Great Grandchildren and several Great Great Grandchildren also survive.

Funeral Services for James E. "Jim" Hughes will be conducted at 6:00 pm on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Summers, Kirby and Sanders Funeral Home with full military honors. Visitation at the funeral home will be held Tuesday from 2:00 pm until the service hour at 6:00 pm.

Memorial donations may be made to Project. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 11, 2019
