James E. Hughes
Russellville, KY - James E. "Jim" Hughes, age 89 of Russellville, KY, went to be with his Lord on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born August 20, 1929 to the late Emil W. Hughes and Millicent Dailey Hughes.
He is survived by his wife Dean Watkins Hughes of 11 years, Daughters; Earlene Hughes of West Lafayette, IN, Cecilia Tewell (Jesse) of Crofton, KY, Pamela Winter, Marliese Orr (John) of Lafayette, IN; and Sue Eli of Ventura, CA, Stepsons; Kenneth "Puggy" DeBerry and Kelvin DeBerry (Lorie) of Elkton, KY., Sisters; Lois Jean Briner of Columbus, IN and Shirley Floyd of Seymour, IN; Several Grandchildren, great Grandchildren and great great Grandchildren.
Jim was preceded in death by a daughter, Terri Simms (Steve) Lafayette, IN, and siblings; Marie Sipes, Lorraine Stout, Chester, Tom, John and Jerry Hughes.
Chief Petty Officer Hughes was a 21 year retired Navy veteran who served in the Korean War and ended his last 2 years of service as a Navy recruiter in Lafayette, IN.
He worked a number of years after retiring from the Navy for Baugher Refrigeration in Lafayette, IN. He enjoyed wood working, making many bird houses and sharing them with his family and friends. He loved dancing, traveling, spending time with family and friends, telling stories from his service days, and prodding his grandchildren into mischievous situations bringing much laughter and stories to share.
He is sadly missed by many, and will never be forgotten.
Visitation was held Tuesday, June 11th followed by funeral services at the Summer's, Kirby and Sanders Funeral Home with Military honors. A private burial was held June 15, 2019.
Memorial donations may be made online at the s Project website in honor of Chief Petty Officer, James E Hughes.
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 26, 2019