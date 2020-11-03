James E. "Jim" Kuhn, Sr.
Winamac - James E. "Jim" Kuhn, Sr., 85, of Winamac, IN passed away at 9:30 AM on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the Pulaski Health Care Center in Winamac. He was born on June 1, 1935 in Winamac to the late Jonas M. and Genevieve R. [Weaver] Kuhn. On June 16, 1956, Jim married the late Shirley A. Schramm at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Winamac. They raised four children, James, Jr., Debra, Diana, and David whom they supported in all their 4H and school sports endeavors. After their children graduated from high school, Jim and Shirley hosted 5 exchange students over the years; two students from Japan and three students from Germany. They traveled to Germany to visit one exchange student, Rapheal, in Germany years later. Jim was a lifelong farmer and was retired from Plymouth Tube in Winamac. After retirement, he worked at Olson Auctions in Winamac for several years. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Logansport, IN. Jim was an active member of the Northern Indiana Power from the Past and longtime manager of the Community Center at the Pulaski County Fairgrounds. He enjoyed spending time at the Von Tobel Senior Center at Pulaski County Human Services in Winamac. Jim was a kind and friendly man who did not know a stranger. He loved his family, especially spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Jim will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his four children: Debra A. (Marc) Baumgardt, David H. Kuhn, Diana L. (Davis) Bigelow, and James (Kerrie) Kuhn, Jr.; 9 Grandchildren; 21 Great Grandchildren; a sister, Frances Knouff; as well as Many Nieces and Nephews. Preceeded in death by his parents, Jonas M. and Genevieve R. [Weaver] Kuhn; his wife, Shirley A. [Schramm] Kuhn; a grandson, Douglas Gunter; and nine siblings, Mary Pletka, Bernice Braun, Agnes Bosung, Theresa Olson, Sister Ruth Ann Kuhn, Leona Sommers, Ralph Kuhn, Richard Kuhn, Leonard Kuhn; as well as Infant Triplet Siblings.
Visitation will be from 4-8 PM EST Friday, November 13, 2020 at Frain Mortuary in Winamac, IN. Funeral Services will be Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 10 AM EST at Frain Mortuary in Winamac, IN with Bishop Rich Tucker officiating. Burial will take place at Reed Cemetery in Winamac, IN. Memorial Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
or PEAK Community Services or Von Tobel Senior Center at Pulaski County Human Services. Online Tributes may be made at www.frainmortuary.com
. Arrangements have been entrusted to Frain Mortuary in Winamac, IN.