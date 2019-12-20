Services
Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation
2507 Highway 44 W
Inverness, FL 34453
(352) 341-1288
Resources
More Obituaries for James McCollum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James E. McCollum

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James E. McCollum Obituary
James E. McCollum

James E. McCollum, 78, passed away December 18, 2019 at Vitas Hospice House, Lecanto, Florida. James was born February 7, 1941 in Lafayette, Indiana to Jesse Lewis and Ruth Jarrett McCollum. He graduated from Wolcott Indiana High School in 1959 and attended Indiana Business College. James had had a career in banking and Workman's Comp. Insurance in both Indiana and Florida. He served with the US Air Force from 1963-1967, stationed in Germany at Ramstein Air Force Base. He resided in W. Lafayette, IN and Inverness, FL.

James was survived by his wife, Donna, and a brother, Marvin of W. Lafayette, IN, also, nieces, Cathy Benner (Gerard), and Cheryl Podell (Doug), and a nephew, Jeffrey McCollum (Jane). He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister-in-law, Jeanne McCollum.

Services for James will be held at a later date.

Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation, Inverness, FL.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -