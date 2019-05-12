James Edward Aper



Crawfordsville - James (Jim) Aper passed on to his new perfect life with our Lord on May 8, 2019, at the age of 74. He was the son of the late William and Virginia (Harrer) Aper and born on October 22, 1944.



Jim lived for over 30 years at the Ben Hur Nursing Home in Crawfordsville, IN. In doing so, the residents and staff became his "second family". His family wants the staff at Ben Hur to know how much we appreciated your love and constant care for Jim over those years. May God continue to bless you in your lives and in your work.



Even with all of his physical and mental disabilities, Jim showed us how to love in his own "special" way. He made us smile. His love for music showed us how we all need to dance every day—enjoy our journey. He will be missed and forever in the many hearts he touched.



He is survived by his sister, Mary (Jerry) Hollis, and his brothers, Tom (Eileen) Aper and Jack Aper, both of Orlando, FL. He is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Kathy (Don) White and brother, Bill (Pam) Aper. There will be a graveside service at Spring Vale Cemetery on Thursday, May 16, at 1 p.m.



You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com Published in the Journal & Courier on May 12, 2019