Services
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc - West Lafayette
1184 Sagamore Parkway West
West Lafayette, IN 47906
800-292-0673
For more information about
James Aper
View Funeral Home Obituary
Graveside service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Spring Vale Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for James Aper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Edward Aper


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Edward Aper Obituary
James Edward Aper

Crawfordsville - James (Jim) Aper passed on to his new perfect life with our Lord on May 8, 2019, at the age of 74. He was the son of the late William and Virginia (Harrer) Aper and born on October 22, 1944.

Jim lived for over 30 years at the Ben Hur Nursing Home in Crawfordsville, IN. In doing so, the residents and staff became his "second family". His family wants the staff at Ben Hur to know how much we appreciated your love and constant care for Jim over those years. May God continue to bless you in your lives and in your work.

Even with all of his physical and mental disabilities, Jim showed us how to love in his own "special" way. He made us smile. His love for music showed us how we all need to dance every day—enjoy our journey. He will be missed and forever in the many hearts he touched.

He is survived by his sister, Mary (Jerry) Hollis, and his brothers, Tom (Eileen) Aper and Jack Aper, both of Orlando, FL. He is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Kathy (Don) White and brother, Bill (Pam) Aper. There will be a graveside service at Spring Vale Cemetery on Thursday, May 16, at 1 p.m.

You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc - West Lafayette
Download Now