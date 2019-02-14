|
James Edward Hale
Lafayette - James Edward Hale (Jim), of Lafayette, Indiana passed away on Friday, February 8, 2019 at the age of 74.
Jim was born on May 5, 1944 at Union Hospital, Terre Haute, IN to Elsa Louise and Kenneth Hale. Growing up in Rosedale, IN he lived on a farm where he sold tomatoes and sweet corn by the road. He graduated in 1962 from Rosedale High School
May, 29th 1965, he married the love of his life, Amanda Lilly in Attica, Indiana. They were always together. Jim and Amanda dreamed together and then put those dreams into action through hard work, commitment and follow through.
Jim received an Associate Degree from Milwaukee Technical College.
He worked at Harrison Steel, CNC battery, Rostone Corporation and General Foods as a Master Machinist. He retired from Purdue University where we served as the School of Mechanical Engineering Student Shop Supervisor. In this role he taught the students the fundamentals of tooling and die. He also was the Staff Advisor for the Solar, Baja, and Formula SAE racing teams.
Jim was very loyal and would give the shirt off his back. As he'd like to say "Keep your word. Work hard. Pay your bills. And put barbeque sauce on everything - makes it taste better!" Or as noted in the bible Micah 6:8 "He has showed you, O man, what is good. And what does the LORD require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God. "
Mr. Hale is survived by his loving wife, Amanda Joyce Lilly Hale of Lafayette, IN; children, Angela Morrow and Kevin Morrow (son-in-law) two granddaughters Rachel and Nora of Cincinnati, OH. His brother Jerry Hale (Lafayette, IN.), and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by parents, Kenneth Hale, Elsa Hale-Knott, and Sister, Sharon Hale- Shannon.
A visitation to be held Saturday, February 16th, 2019 at 12PM - 1:30 at Maus Funeral Home, Attica Indiana. Celebration of Life to follow at Farley's Corner Pub in Attica, Indiana.
Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2019