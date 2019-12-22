|
|
James Franklin Piercefield III
Lafayette - James Franklin Piercefield III was welcomed home in the arms of the Lord on December 21, 2019.
Born on December 8, 1963 in Peru, Indiana, he lived a life filled with love, compassion humor and undying friendship. James brightened every room he entered with his wit, wisdom and smile, leaving everyone happy, smiling and sometimes shaking their head, but he always tried to brighten their day.
He was preceded in death by his father, James F. Piercefield Jr, brother, Timothy Matthew Piercefield; paternal grandfather, James Franklin Piercefield Sr.; paternal grandmother, Bette Piercefield; maternal grandfather, William L. McClain; three uncles and two aunts.
James is survived by his maternal grandmother, Fayetta McClain, New Waverly; mother, Elizabeth Banes and husband Dennis, Lafayette; sister, Kimberly Corcoran and husband Joseph, Logansport; step brother, John Banes and wife Crystal, Camden; step brother, Jeremy Banes, Illinois; three loving daughters, Brittany Fewell and husband Frederick, Kokomo; Keshia Thomas and Husband Mike, West Lafayette; Amber Curwick and husband Zach, Lafayette; nine grandchildren, Savanah Fewell, Makenna Fewell, Colten Fewell, all of Kokomo; Grace Guyberson, West Lafyette; Emma Piercefield, West Lafayette; Kennedy Seals, West Lafayette; Amelia Curwick, Zabrina Curwick, and Benjamin Curwick, Lafayette.
Also surviving are nephews, Justin Piercefield and his daughter Jadyn and son, Liam Matthew, Walton; Robert Corcoran and his son Denim and daughters Lyla and Scarlett; Daniel Corcoran and his son, Kaigen Corcoran, Logansport; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
James was raised in Logansport. He graduated from Logansport High School and attended Ivy Tech in Lafayette prior to his enlistment into the United States Army. He, his wife and children were first stationed at Fort Hood, Texas, where he was a member of the A-BTRY 2nd BN Vulcan Tank crew member. He received the Army Service Ribbon and Marksman Badge. After his military service, he and his family returned to Indiana, purchased a home in Indianapolis and began work at Navistar International.
After many years in Indianapolis, a divorce and numerous health issues, James returned to Lafayette, purchased a home, and resided there until his death.
He was a member of the V.F.W and Moose Lodge in Indianapolis. Anyone who knew him, knew how he loved cars, trucks and anything he could tinker with, not to mention his love for family, friends, fishing, "junking", yard sales and wheelin' and dealin'. He absolutely loved life.
He tried to always be helpful, happy and tried to leave everyone a little bit happier than he found them.
For many, his crazy, warm and happy personality will be greatly missed. All will sadly miss "Peezo", "Jimbo", and "Cool Breeze", a few of his nicknames he obtained over the years, but his love and kindness will live on.
After all, he would say, "the moose is loose", we all know heaven will be a happier, crazier and amusing place now that he is there.
A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 pm Friday December 27, 2019 in the Gundrum Funeral Home with Chaplin Dwight Herin officiating. A visitation will be held from 11:00 am until time of service Friday. Burial with full Military Rites will be held at Mount Hope Cemetery, Logansport.
Memorials may be made to the .
You may leave condolences for the family and sign Jim's online guestbook at www.gundrumcares.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 22 to Dec. 24, 2019