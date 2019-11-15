|
James Glen "Jim" "Rambo" McClain
Lafayette - James Glen "Jim" "Rambo" McClain, age 72, of Lafayette, Indiana passed away on November 13, 2019 at his home. He was born August 28, 1947 to Archie L. McClain and Mary (Blackwelder) McClain. He graduated from Houghton High School in Houghton, Louisiana. James served in the U.S. Army as a Ranger and served Honorary for over 8 years.
James married Barbara A. Harshbarger on June 30, 1990 and she preceded him in death in May of 2016. He was a member of Voiture 40&8, American Legion Post 11, and former member of the Moose Lodge and the Eagles Auxilliary. James was an avid hunter, loved his Ford vehicles, enjoyed reading, enjoyed working in the yard and enjoyed his beer.
Survivors include 3 daughters: Robin Pettery (Joe) of Attica; Dawn McGuire (Matt) of Colfax and Brenda Funk (Jeffrey) of Lafayette; 1 sister, Gloria Gilliam of Louisiana and 1 brother, Gary McClain of Louisiana. He has 11 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. James was preceded in death by his parents, wife, 2 brothers: Ronnie McClain and Clifton McClain; 2 sisters, Cynthia and Judy McClain and 1 step-son, Jeff Brant.
There will be no services but in lieu of usual remembrances, contributions can be made to the s Association. Share memories and condolences online at www.simplicityfuneralcare.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019