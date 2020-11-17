James H. Haynes Sr.
Lafayette - James H. Haynes Sr., 83
James H. Haynes Sr., 83, of Lafayette, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at IU Health Arnett Hospital.
He was born December 19, 1936, in Lafayette, to the late Harvey and Gertrude Hinkle Haynes.
On May 12, 1979 he married Carole L. Waye and she survives.
James worked in the Purification Dept. at Eli Lilly & Co for 37 years then retired in 1993.
He was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, where he was very active for many years.
James enjoyed listening to bluegrass music, playing the banjo, cars, working in his yard, restoring antique furniture, and was an avid Purdue sports fan. Jim loved being at home and being with family and friends. He will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Surviving are Wife, Carole L. Haynes, Children, James (Linda) Haynes Jr., Lisa (Keith) O'Brien, Angie (Edzel "Buck") Eads, Quince (Michele) Haynes, Sterling (Patty) Dawson, Brother, Rex "Corky" (Sharon) Haynes. Grandchildren, Levi (Amy) Haynes, Jennifer Maurer, Alex Maurer, Nathan (Ashley) Eads, Matthew Eads, Zachary Haynes, Asher Haynes, Kassey Dawson, Courtney Dawson, Starla ( Zach) Condon and six great grandchildren.
Jim was preceded in death by his siblings, Phyllis Marie Haynes, Edwin Haynes, Maxine Miller, Dale Haynes, Raymond "Bud" Haynes, Ruth Kappes, Fern Rose Haynes, Nancy Johanson.
Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 12:00 am on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Soller- Baker Funeral Home 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Lafayette.
Service will be at 12:00 pm on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Soller- Baker Funeral Home 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Lafayette, Pastor Kurt Freeman officiating. Inurnment will be at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens, West Lafayette, IN.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Christ United Methodist Church or American Cancer Society
.
You may leave condolences and memories at www.soller-baker.com