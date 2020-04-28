Services
Thursday, Apr. 30, 2020
2:00 PM
Will be live streamed. To participate, please use the link on archerweston.com
James H. Nehrig


1938 - 2020
James H. Nehrig Obituary
James H. Nehrig

Frankfort - James H. Nehrig, 82, of Frankfort, died April 24, 2020 in his home. He was born on March 31, 1938 in Villa Grove, Illinois to Frederick Keith and Ethel M. (Flesher) Nehrig. He married Rebecca S. Biddle on April 6, 1958 in Pyrmont, IN and she preceded him in death on April 22, 2019.

James was a 1956 graduate of Monitor High School. He worked for Peerless Wire in Lafayette for 22 years, worked in planning and scheduling at Alcoa in Lafayette for 15 years, and in tool and die at Lafayette Wire for 10 years. He enjoyed boating and fishing when he and Rebecca lived at the lake. He also enjoyed babying his dog, Dimeon and loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are his Sons: Rick Nehrig of Lebanon and Ron (Lisa) Nehrig of Sheridan; Grandchildren: Michelle, Ken, Megan, Brooke, and Lauren; Great Grandchildren: Emma, Elijah, Carter, Wyatt, Levi, Luke, Briar, Grayson, Braden, and Klein

In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by his brother and 4 sisters.

A Private Family Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Archer-Weston Funeral & Cremation Center, 501 East Clinton Street, Frankfort. Due to the current circumstances facing our Nation, this service will be live streamed at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 30, 2020. To participate, please use the link on our website. Burial will be in Green Lawn Cemetery, Frankfort. Memorial donations may be made to the Clinton County Humane Society, P.O. Box 455, Frankfort. Please visit archerweston.com, where you may share a personal message with the family.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
