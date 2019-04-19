James H. Wesner



Chalmers - James H. Wesner, 87, of Chalmers, passed away at 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at White Oak Health Campus in Monticello.



He was born October 13, 1931 in Brookston to the late James H. "Harold" and Edith D. (Hoilman) Wesner and was a 1949 graduate of Brookston High School.



Mr. Wesner was an honorably discharged member of the United States Army where he served as helicopter mechanic at Ft. Sill, Oklahoma.



His marriage of 63 years was to Alfreda M. Link on November 6, 1955 in Immanuel United Church of Christ in Lafayette; she survives.



Jim's family farmed through his school years South of Springboro then moved to Chalmers in the fall of 1949. A lifelong farmer, he farmed grain and raised purebred Shorthorn Cattle and Duroc Pigs as well. Jim and his wife also supplied chickens for Junes Hatchery for many years. For 21 years Jim drove a school bus for Frontier; he really enjoyed driving the bus for the football games and athletic team events.



Mr. Wesner was a 32nd Degree Mason and was Past Master of the Brookston Masonic Lodge, Past Worthy Patron of the Brookston Order of the Eastern Star and was a long time Shriner. He was also a member of the Chalmers American Legion where he participated in many military honor guard services.



In retirement, he and Alfreda enjoyed traveling taking trips to Germany and Mexico and many with Imperial Travel. More than anything he enjoyed farming, his friends in the community and family.



Surviving with his wife are three sons, Bryan N. Wesner (wife: Gayla) of Cedar Rapids, IA, Bruce A. Wesner (wife: Juanita) of Venice, FL and Barry D. Wesner (fiancé: Gini Corso) of Chalmers. Jim loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren, Michael Wesner (wife: Kristin), Brianne Thompson (husband: Trent), Lindsay Wesner, Lauren Wesner, Courtney Wesner, Carly Riley (husband: Phillip), Bailey Wesner and Ana Helms. Also surviving are his great-grandchildren, Alaina, Keira, Rylee, Taryn, Bryden and Reagan.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Edith Wesner.



Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home of Brookston; Rev's. David Doles and Lelan D. McReynolds to officiate. Interment to follow in the Brookston IOOF Cemetery.



Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to the Chalmers American Legion or the Federated Church of Brookston.



Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 19, 2019