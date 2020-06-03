James H. Weston
James H. Weston 90, former resident of Brook and Frankfort, Indiana passed away Sunday, May 31 at Heritage Woods Assisted Living in Noblesville, Indiana.
He was born May 27,1930 in Rensselaer, Indiana to Paul H. & Ruth M. (Boner) Weston. His marriage was to W. Joanne Whaley in Brook on July 21,1950 and she preceded in him death on October 4, 2013.
Jim was a 1948 graduate of Brook (IN) High School and a 1951 graduate of the Indiana College of Mortuary Science in Indianapolis. He was a lifelong funeral director and had owned funeral homes in Brook and Morocco, Indiana and later in Frankfort, Indiana. He was a member of the United Methodist Church
He is survived by two sons Gregory J. (Mary) of Fishers and Michael P. (Cindy) of Bargersville.
He is also survived by 4 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Private family services will be held at a later date with burial in Riverside Cemetery in Brook, Indiana. Arrangements entrusted to Albertsons Mortuary, www.albertsonsmortuary.com
James H. Weston 90, former resident of Brook and Frankfort, Indiana passed away Sunday, May 31 at Heritage Woods Assisted Living in Noblesville, Indiana.
He was born May 27,1930 in Rensselaer, Indiana to Paul H. & Ruth M. (Boner) Weston. His marriage was to W. Joanne Whaley in Brook on July 21,1950 and she preceded in him death on October 4, 2013.
Jim was a 1948 graduate of Brook (IN) High School and a 1951 graduate of the Indiana College of Mortuary Science in Indianapolis. He was a lifelong funeral director and had owned funeral homes in Brook and Morocco, Indiana and later in Frankfort, Indiana. He was a member of the United Methodist Church
He is survived by two sons Gregory J. (Mary) of Fishers and Michael P. (Cindy) of Bargersville.
He is also survived by 4 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Private family services will be held at a later date with burial in Riverside Cemetery in Brook, Indiana. Arrangements entrusted to Albertsons Mortuary, www.albertsonsmortuary.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.