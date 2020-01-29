Services
Frain Mortuary Inc.
305 E. Main Street
Winamac, IN 46996
(574) 946-3222
Resources
More Obituaries for James Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Hank Clark

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Hank Clark Obituary
James Hank Clark

Francesville - James Hank Clark, 67, of Francesville, IN passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 3:00 AM at Eagle Valley Meadows Assisted Living in Indianapolis, IN. He was born on March 11, 1952 to the late Rose Marie Clark.

He is survived by: Nancy Hambree, Aunt, and Many Cousins.

Preceded in death by: Rose Marie Clark, Mother; Jewell Mae Karlson, Aunt; Elizabeth Ellen Poore, Aunt; Glenna Clark, Aunt

Private Burial will take place at White Post Cemetery in Medaryville, IN.

Memorial Contributions may be made to White Post Cemetery.

Online Tributes may be offered at www.frainmortuary.com.

Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Frain Mortuary Querry Ulbricht Chapel in Medaryville, IN.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Frain Mortuary Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -