James Hank Clark
Francesville - James Hank Clark, 67, of Francesville, IN passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 3:00 AM at Eagle Valley Meadows Assisted Living in Indianapolis, IN. He was born on March 11, 1952 to the late Rose Marie Clark.
He is survived by: Nancy Hambree, Aunt, and Many Cousins.
Preceded in death by: Rose Marie Clark, Mother; Jewell Mae Karlson, Aunt; Elizabeth Ellen Poore, Aunt; Glenna Clark, Aunt
Private Burial will take place at White Post Cemetery in Medaryville, IN.
Memorial Contributions may be made to White Post Cemetery.
Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Frain Mortuary Querry Ulbricht Chapel in Medaryville, IN.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020