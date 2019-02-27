|
|
James Kenneth Fisher
West Lafayette - James Kenneth Fisher, 93, of West Lafayette passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at IU Health Arnett Hospital of Lafayette.
He was born February 12, 1926 in Midian, KS to the late Archie Louis and Eva Dell (Martin) Fisher. He was a 1943 graduate of Hartford City High School and served in the United States Navy from 1944-1945. After serving, he attended Indiana Central College where he earned a Bachelor Degree and worked as a Payroll Systems Supervisor. He married Gladys G. Lovelace on June 19, 1955 in Indianapolis.
He enjoyed reading mystery and history books. He also enjoyed chauffeuring Gladys around. James was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church where he served as President of the Church Council. He was also Chief, of the Caddo Nation in the YMCA Indian Guides.
Along with his wife Gladys, he is survived by 3 sons, Bradley K. (Carol) Fisher of Delphi, Brett L. (Karen) Fisher of Columbus, OH, and Rev. Thad W. Fisher of Chicago, IL; 8 grandchildren, Robyn Fisher, Heather (Brian) Harshfield, Emily (Chris) Kelly, Katie Fisher, Heidi Fisher, Tristan Fisher, Ambyr Fisher and Liam Fisher; 2 great-grandchildren, Raegan and Madelyn Kelly; 2 sisters, Margaret (David) Spradling, and Virginia (Bob) Harris.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Archie and Eva Fisher; brothers, Archie L. Fisher Jr and H. William Fisher; and sister, Marie Fisher.
Memorial contributions in James' name may be given to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1005 N. 21st St, Lafayette, IN 47904 or The National Library Service for the Blind at National Library Service for the Blind and Physically Handicapped, The Library of Congress, 101 Independence Avenue, SE,LM-613, Washington, DC 20540-9130. Envelopes will be available at the church.
Visitation will be from 1:00 pm until time of service at 2:00 pm, Friday, March 1, 2019 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1005 N. 21st St., Lafayette with Rev. David Doane officiating.
Interment will follow at Meadow View Cemetery, 3733 Poland Hill Rd., Lafayette, IN 47909.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 27, 2019