James Kenneth Keith Jr.
Wingate - James Kenneth Keith Jr. age 74, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, following a lengthy illness, Friday evening, October 30, 2020 in his home. James was born on May 4, 1946 in Kentland, IN, son of the late Kenneth Sr. and Kathryn Irene Keith. He married Linda Booe of Hillsboro, February 11, 1973 and she survives.
James graduated from Veedersburg High School with the class of 1965. He went on to attend Danville Community College in the fall. Shortly after, he joined the United States Navy from 1965-1969, stationed at Brooklyn Navy Yard on the USS Compass Island. Following his discharge he was employed at RR Donnelley. July of 1972 he took training for farrier service. He had formerly worked at BF Goodrich, Common Wealth Insurance of Kentucky and later restaurant manager at Sky Valley Ranch.
James had a full time Farrier business and Blacksmith service for 48 years. He specialized in Hunters/Jumpers and standard breed horses. James did all the therapeutic shoeing at Purdue University and taught Farrier Science to Purdue students in Animal Husbandry. He was elected and served as one of the Farriers at the Pan Am games in Indianapolis in 1988.
His memberships include: Member, former President and Vice President of the Indiana Farrier Association, member of the board of directors of the American Farriers Assn. Member of the Guild of Farriers Association. Bronze achievement for three consecutive years of achieving AAPF/CAPF/IAPF. He received the Clyde Stringer Award and the Al Morgan Award from the IFA. He also belonged to Rocky Ridge Blacksmith Guild, New Richmond Masonic Lodge #604 and Crawfordsville American Legion.
He served as Deacon, Elder and Associate Minister at New Liberty Christian Church in rural Veedersburg. He traveled to Romania and Hungary with Christian Veterinary missions for many years. He also enjoyed singing, traveling to historic places with his wife Linda, reading Louis L'Amour westerns and fishing with his grandson.
Surviving with his wife Linda are: two sons; James Andrew (Katie) Keith and grandson James Daniel Keith of Pendleton, IN and Ian Ross Keith of Pickville KY. Three sisters; Kathryn Dee Keith, Melba Keith and Hallie (John) Hannon. A brother; Drew (Suzie) Keith. Many nieces and nephews also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Richard.
Visitation hours are 4:00 - 8:00 PM with a Masonic service at 8:00 PM Friday, November 6, 2020 at Family and Friends Funeral Home of Wingate. Funeral services, 11:00 AM Saturday, November 7, 2020 at New Hope Chapel, Wingate with Pastors Duane Mycroft and Stacy Abernathy officiating, Military Honors will lead the service by American Legion Post #72 Honor Guard. Interment will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery, Hillsboro. Memorial contributions may be directed to New Liberty Church or mission of your choice. Please follow the recommendations of the Indiana State Board of Health in regards to COVID19. Visit us at www.familyandfriendsfh.com
to sign the guest book or leave a condolence.