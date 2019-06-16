|
|
James L. Anker
Wolcott - James L. Anker, 86, of 405 North Burke Street, Wolcott, IN passed away peacefully in his home June 14, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
He was born August 22, 1932 in Francesville, Indiana to the late John and Priscilla (Zehr) Anker. He attended school in Monon.
He married Carmin Jean (Collins) Anker on August 28, 1953 at her parents' home in Wolcott. He and his wife farmed together for 36 years in the West Lafayette and Monon area, and semi-retired to their home in Wolcott where he took up the hobby of restoring antique Graham Bradley tractors. He was a member of the White County Antique Power Association, The Tippecanoe County Antique Steam & Power Association and the Graham Bradley Tractor Club.
Surviving is his wife of 65 years, Carmin, two sons John E (Krisann) Anker of West Lafayette, IN, James M (companion Melanie) Anker of Lafayette, IN, a daughter Julie (Don) Faulkner of Highland Village, TX and a nephew raised in his home, Ron E (Deb) Anker of West Lafayette, IN. Also surviving are his beloved grandchildren: Jeremy (Tara) Anker of Indianapolis, Joshua (Jackie) Anker of Chicago, IL, Kourtney (James) Fred of Fulton, IN, Lauren Faulkner, Brooke Faulkner and Landon Faulkner all of Highland Village, TX, Ashton Anker and Collin Anker of West Lafayette, IN, Dustin (Andrea) Anker and Nick (Crystal) Anker of Lafayette, IN., eight great-grandchildren and many loved nieces and nephews that were like sons and daughters to him.
Preceding him in death were his parents, two brothers Robert Anker and Willis Anker and two sisters Loretta Dunker and Joyce Miller.
Visitation will be Wednesday, June 19th from 4-8:00pm (EST) at Remington United Methodist Church, Remington, IN. Funeral services will be Thursday, June 20th at 10:00am (EST) at Remington United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Wolcott Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in James name to the Graham Bradley and Sears Sold Farm Tractor Club.
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 16, 2019