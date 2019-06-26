James L. "Jim" Melton



Monon - James L. "Jim" Melton, 75, resident of Monon, passed away peacefully at 12:01 AM, Wednesday June 19, 2019 at Rensselaer Care Center.



He was born October 6, 1943 in Rensselaer to the late Herbert and Reba (Jones) Melton. He was a 1962 graduate of Monon High School.



Jim was a member of the Carriage and Sleigh Association of Northwest Indiana. He was manager of Dye Lumber in Monon for 40 plus years until his retirement. Jim also had a great interest in horses at a young age, specifically buggy horses, traveling to several states as a Ferrier shoeing horses. Jim spent time in California, Oregon, and Tennessee learning this craftsmanship.



Surviving are his siblings, Rosalie Jane (Jon) Garver of Monticello, Betty L. (Hughie) Sams of Francesville, Donald E. (Anna) Melton of New Lenox, IL, Luther R. (Kathy) Melton of Monon, Ruth A. Burks of Monon, Linda S. Melton of Monon, and Thomas R. Melton of Monon. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.



Preceding him in death along with his parents are a sister, Marjorie Pugh; brother, Kenneth Melton; nephew, Aaron Melton and 3 half-brothers.



Friends may call from 10 AM (EST) until the time of Memorial Service 1 PM (EST) Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Clapper Family Funeral Home of Monon. Pastor Alvin Smith to officiate.



In lieu of floral arrangements, memorial contributions may be made in Jim's name to Indiana Horse Rescue of Frankfort, IN.



Share memories and condolences online at www.clapperfuneralservices.com. Published in the Journal & Courier on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary