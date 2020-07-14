James L. "Moe" Moser
Lafayette - A Memorial Mass for James L. "Moe" Moser will take place July 20, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Lawrence Catholic Church. Due to the current pandemic, and necessary social distancing, enter the church at the handicapped ramp on the north side of the church. Masks are recommended.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 1916 Meharry Street, Lafayette, IN 47904 or The Fire Museum, 1511 Main Street, Lafayette, IN 47901.
James L. "Moe" Moser, age 84, died at 5:00 a.m., on Friday, May 8, 2020 at the Indiana Veterans' Home where he had made his home for the last year. Born on July 8, 1935 in Lafayette, he was the eldest child of the late Vincent C. "Butz" Moser and Bernice K. "Bee" Schmitt Moser. He was a 1953 graduate of Lafayette Jefferson High School. Jim served our country as a cook in the Army from 1954 to 1956. The Army taught him a love for cooking that remained with him the rest of his life. He enjoyed cooking for family and friends, especially for his fellow firefighters on their annual fishing trips to Reelfoot Lake.
His marriage was on April 8, 1961 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Lafayette to Roberta K. "Kay" Lamborn and she preceded him in death in 2013. For 40 years he proudly worked as a firefighter for the Lafayette Fire Department retiring in 2000. He worked part time as a professional carpet installer for Paul Shepherd and The Rug Shop. He later worked for Lafayette Printing and Kirby Risk. He was a lifelong member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church and a member of the American Legion Post 11.
Moe didn't know a stranger. He loved fishing with his friends and family. He loved to play card games of all kinds and enjoyed spending time at his family's place on the Wildcat Creek. He loved sports of all kinds and was a fan of the Dodgers even before they moved to LA. He loved to attend all sports events at our area schools. Moe loved being among people, sharing a handshake, a story and a drink with friends.
Jim is survived by his three daughters, Lorissa "Lori" Finney (husband: Daniel), Jill Moser, and Michelle Moser of Lafayette; seven grandchildren, Nicholas Finney of Portland, OR, Brianna Berninger (husband: Drew) and Colleen Finney of Indianapolis, IN, Kerri Meeks (husband: Donald) of West Lafayette, IN, Ethan Finney, James Britton, and Emma Moser all of Lafayette; 3 great-grandchildren, Cameron Britton, Cayson Britton, and Lochlan Meeks; his sisters, Barbara Harris of Las Vegas, NV and Kay Alois Weber Sanders (husband: Paul) of Lafayette, and; a brother, Thomas Moser (wife: Pam) of Munster, IN and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandchild, Morgan Mary Finney. You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com