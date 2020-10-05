1/1
James Loren Felix
James Loren Felix

Ambia - James Loren Felix, 83, formerly of the Ambia community, passed away in Rosewalk Village, Lafayette on Saturday, October 3, 2020.

James was born in Warren County, Indiana on September 25, 1937. He was the son of the late Floyd Loren and Mary Margaret (Tatlock), Felix. James was raised and lived most of his life in the Ambia area.

In his early years, James formerly worked as a professional welder. Later in life, he worked as an over-the-road truck driver for several years with various trucking companies until his retirement.

Following retirement, he enjoyed traveling. He also enjoyed collecting model cars.

James was first married to Patricia Eleanor Stembaugh. She preceded him in death. On March 31, 1997, James married Hazine (Burton) Daulton in Owensboro, KY. She preceded him in death on December 8, 2019.

James leaves behind five children, James Loren Felix II, Bagdad, KY; Susan Jane Casey, Taylorsville, KY; Judith Kay Cunningham, Shelbyville, KY; Rebecca Lynne Felix (fiancé-Chris Barrera), Louisville, KY and Robert Joseph Felix, Bagdad, KY; two sisters, Carolyn (Robert) Holen, Williamsport and Nancy Felix, Williamsport; a daughter-in-law, Shirley Daulton, Lafayette; seven grandchildren, Lesanne, Kristen (Tyler) Connor (Kylie), Mya, Zeke, Iven and Nick; several step-grandchildren; a great-grandson, Sam. He was preceded in death by two brothers, John William Felix and Floyd Eugene "Bud" Felix.

A private family service will be held at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, with an inurnment at a later date in the Locust Grove Cemetery near Ambia.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in James' memory to the Alzheimer's Association or the American Diabetes Association.

Condolences may be sent online at www.mausfuneralhome.com.




Published in Journal & Courier from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
