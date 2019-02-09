James M. Hobaugh



Lafayette - James M. Hobaugh, 85, of Lafayette, passed away at Franciscan East, St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lafayette Wednesday February 6, 2019 at 12:51 PM. He was born in Lafayette March 28, 1933, the son of the late Edward M. and Florence M. Klutzke Hobaugh. He was a 1951 graduate of Montmorenci High School, and received a Bachelor's of Science in Agricultureal Engineering and his Master's of Science in Mathematics from Purdue University. James taught at Boswell High School from 1958 until 1964. From 1964 until he retired in 1994, he taught mostly at Tecumseh Jr. High School and later at Lafayette Jefferson High School. James married Mary C. Smith in Lafayette August 17, 1957, and she survives. He was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, Lafayette Conservation Club, and the Indiana State Teachers Association. James served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, and was an avid bowler, enjoyed playing golf, gardening and playing cards. Surviving with his wife is a daughter, Debbie Hobaugh of Lafayette; three sons, James Martin Hobaugh II, Joseph Patrick Hobaugh, and Jeffrey David Hobaugh (wife Signe) all of Lafayette; three brothers, John E. Hobaugh (wife Nancy) of Michigantown, IN; Jay E. Hobaugh of Lafayette and Jerome D. Hobaugh (wife Becky) of West Lafayette. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Rebecca, Nicole and Luke. The Rosary will be recited at 3:45 PM Tuesday, followed by visitation until 7:00 PM Tuesday Feb. 12 at the Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home, 1104 Columbia St., Lafayette. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Lafayette 10:30 AM Wednesday Feb. 13, Fr. Tim Alkire officiating. The interment will follow at St. Boniface Cemetery with military rites by American Legion Post 11. Those desiring may contribute in memoriam to St. Boniface Catholic Church. Memories and condolences may be left at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary