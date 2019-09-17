|
James M. "Jimmy" Shaffer, 96, of Delphi, died Sunday-Sept. 15, 2019 at 9:35pm at St. Elizabeth Healthcare Center in Delphi, where he has resided for the past 2 1/2 years. He was born July 15, 1923 in Lafayette, IN, to the late Benjamin & Blondel Dorothy Brown Shaffer. His marriage was to Mary Ellen Oaks in Delphi, on June 16, 1946, and she preceded him in death on April 7, 2013. He was a 1941 graduate of Delphi High School. He was a U.S. Marine, serving in the Pacific Theater from 1941-1943. He was an honor flight participant, and and enjoyed that trip to Washington, D.C. so very much. He owned Shaffers Marathon in Delphi, running it with his two sons for 53 years, retiring in 2003. He and his wife also had J&M Gem's, a jewelry making business for many years. He was a longtime member of the Delphi United Methodist Church, was a usher for several years. He was a life member of the Delphi Lions Club, holding several offices, and was a top fruit salesman for many years for the club. He was very active with his local Gideon's Chapter, handing out bibles at schools and universities for several years. He and his family enjoyed traveling, and he and his wife traveled themselves later in life, and enjoyed extended stays in Florida. Jimmy helped people all of the time, at his business and elsewhere. Never wanting any praise, was a selfless and humble individual, always a smile on his face, and ready for good conversation. You always felt better after speaking to him. His family was everything to him. He loved being with them for any occasion. Surviving: sons-Garry D. Shaffer of Delphi, Greg & Claire Shaffer of Lafayette; daughter-Diana L. Pownell of Lafayette; grandchildren: Twyla & Andy Milam, Misty Fiedler, Shonya & Elijah Trueblood, Susan Pownell, Mindy Pownell, Troy Pownell; 17 great grandchildren; 1 great great granddaughter. Preceded in death by an inf brother Richard; sisters Marjorie, Marilyn, and his twin Jane; daughter in law Tim; son in law Larry; 3 nieces; 2 nephews. Services: Visitation will be Wednesday from 5pm-8pm at Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi. Funeral service Thursday at 11am at the Delphi United Methodist Church, Rev Todd Ladd officiating. Burial at Masonic Cemetery, Delphi. Carroll County Honor Guard providing military rites at the cemetery. Memorial contributions to the Gideon's; Delphi Lions Club; Delphi United Methodist Church, envelopes available at the funeral home. http://www.abbottfuneralhome.com
