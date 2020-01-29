|
James "Moki" Makya Yates
Lafayette - James Makya "Moki" Yates, 45, lost his battle to Meth addiction and the impact it had upon his mental health and physical body on the 24th of January 2020. His death has left his family and friends in great shock and anguish. Funeral services where we will honor his life will be held at Fisher Funeral Chapel on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Visitation will be at 11:00 a.m. and the funeral will be held at 1:00 p.m. with burial following the service at Rest Haven Memorial.
Moki was born on a snowy winter's day on the 2nd of December 1974 in Provo, Utah. He weighed 11 pounds, coming home from the hospital on the same day because he was such a bouncing baby boy. As a child he enjoyed having mock battles with his toy soldiers and Star Wars figures in the backyard of his boyhood home on Wallace Avenue. As an adult he loved Batman and continued to love Star Wars, and as many who knew him could attest, he was able to quote lines from his favorite movie scenes. Moki was blessed with many abilities; he was a voracious reader, a talented artist in various mediums, a photographer, a singer, a writer and skateboarder. He loved good food and enjoyed cooking especially for others. He was known to go out of his way for his friends, he'd give you the shirt from off his back or the shoes from his feet if you needed them. Moki didn't care about material possessions, he always lived in the moment, taking no care for tomorrow. He relished taking risks, and he possessed an infectious sometimes crude humor and loved being surrounded by his friends and pretty girls. There wasn't a single girl that was immune to his smooth talk or charming smile. He enjoyed spending time with his many nieces and nephews, teaching them how to skateboard or play video games. He never stopped skateboarding; it was one of his greatest passions. Over the years, he worked at various restaurants, several group homes, and as a hod carrier for his brother-in-law and nephew; to which he always said he was the best they ever had. Moki possessed a wonderful relationship with his mother, who loved him unconditionally, they shared a very special bond. He will be laid to rest by her side, and his beloved Granny.
Since Moki was a teen he struggled with various addictions. He was his own worst enemy, and eventually his demons took over the man we all knew. This epidemic has affected us in numerous ways, taking away a funny, kind, and talented person who touched so many lives. Those of us who truly loved him will find some way move forward with the hopes of one day being with him again.
Survivors include his daughters, Naya Yates and Lateaya Murie; his father, Arthur Yates, Jr. and his biological mother, Jolene Crebs; siblings, Sara Cruz, Aleeah (Yates) Livengood, Natannya (Yates) Andreasson, Grace Murie, Lisa Yates, Elaine Coffee, Joseph Saddler, Jeremy Saddler, Jarom Crebs, France Crebs, Mike Prickett, and Danial Yates. Moki had many nieces, nephews, and cousins, as well as his beloved dogs, Kevin Arnold and Bruce Wayne.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Elinor Stingley; his mother, Kay Williams; and his sister, Rosemary Crebs.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of Fisher Funeral Chapel.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020