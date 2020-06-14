James Max McIntosh
Judyville - James Max McIntosh, age 87, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Autumn Fields Assisted Living in Hoopeston, IL surrounded by his family. He was born southeast of Judyville on April 13, 1933 to Estel D. And Mary A. (Garriott) McIntosh. He attended school in Judyville and was a 1951 graduate of Williamsport high School.
He served in the United States Army and was stationed in Korea. After his military service he completed the Purdue Agricultural Short Course and began farming in Liberty Township.
On November 18, 1956 he married Evelyn Ann Whistler in the Ambia United Methodist Church. She preceded him in death January 1, 2013. Jim retired from farming in 1998 but continued to help his son until he was no longer able. He could still be seen daily cruising in his pickup truck making crop inspections.
He was a member of the Judyville United Methodist Church since 1949. He was a member and past Commander of the VFW Post #3318 in Attica, IN. He was a 50-year member and Past Master of Pine Village Lodge #315 F&AM and a member of the Scottish Rite Valley of Terre Haute. He served on the Metropolitan School District of Warren County School Board from 1977-1984.
After raising their family, he and Ann enjoyed traveling throughout the country visiting many historical sites. Often these trips were made on a Honda Gold Wing. He also held a pilots license in the 1970's and enjoyed making those crop inspections from 2500 feet.
He is survived by a son Steve (Brenda) McIntosh of Williamsport, 2 daughters, Sandy Pickering of Rushville, IN and Marjorie "Mert" McIntosh Boes of Princeton, IL. Six grandchildren, Clay (Kasey) McIntosh of Williamsport, Katie (Ryan) Gardner, Rachel (Greg) Amos, and Ross (Kaylee) Pickering all of Rushville, IN and Max and Emily Boes of Princeton, IL. Three great-granddaughters, Harper and Cora Amos, and Evy McIntosh; also a great-grandson J. Harvey McIntosh coming in August and Baby Amos coming in December. One sister, Norma Crane of Williamsport and two brothers-in-law, Larry Whistler of Platsmouth, NB and Lewis Whistler of Pine Village, IN.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Ann, two brothers, William R. McIntosh and Richard L McIntosh, a granddaughter Valerie McIntosh and two sons-in- law Mark Pickering and Brad Boes and a brother-in-law Ron Crane.
Private family burial with Military Rites to be held Saturday, June 20 in Williamsport. A memorial service will be held Saturday June 27 at 1PM at the Judyville United Methodist Church. Family will receive visitors beginning at 11:00 AM. Memorial contributions can be made to the Judyville united Methodist Church or the Warren County Community Foundation. Arrangements are being handled by Grady Funeral Home in Williamsport. Online condolences may be made at www.gradyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 14 to Jun. 16, 2020.