|
|
James Michael ("Mike") Chapman
Chapman, James Michael ("Mike"), passed away on January 21, 2020, in Brook, Indiana, after a nine-month battle with cancer. Mike was born August 31, 1949, in Terre Haute, Indiana, and moved with his family to Dade City, Florida in 1951. After graduating from Pasco High School in 1967, Mike attended Hillsborough Community College. On November 30, 1974, Mike married Joan ("Joni") Palmer of Zephyrhills, Florida. He worked for Davis Oil Company and then CF Industries, both of Tampa, Florida. Mike owned and operated Chapman & Son Trucking Company and Southeast Motor Line, Inc., both of Dade City, Florida. Mike and his family moved to Indiana in 1987 and lived in Brook for the last 30 years. He never met a stranger and loved bass-fishing, car racing and restoration, college football (Go Canes!), rescue dogs, and above all, his family. Mike is survived by his wife, Joni; son, Ronald Reid (Melisa) Chapman, of Columbus, Indiana; daughter, Stacie Lynn Chapman, of Winter Park, Florida; granddaughter, Grace Kelly Chapman, and grandson, Reid Michael Chapman, both of Columbus, Indiana; sister Margaret ("Peggy") (Arnold) Curington, of St. Leo, Florida; five nieces (Emily Curington of Fruitland Park, Florida; Anna Curington of St. Leo, Florida; Callie (Kevin) Weber of Brandon, Florida; Amy Palmer of Providence, Rhode Island; and Whitney (Ryan) Martin of Dade City, Florida); nephew, Todd (Amanda) Palmer of Tampa, Florida; mother-in-law, Ruth Palmer of Zephyrhills, Florida; sister-in-law Shelley (Pete) Richter of Dade City, Florida; and brother-in-law Dale (Ellen) Palmer of Zephyrhills, Florida. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ronald and Margaret Chapman.
A visitation for family and friends will be held at the Covenant Federated Christian Church in Kentland, Indiana, on Saturday, January 25, 2020, from 9-11am CST. A celebration of life for family and friends will be presided over by Callie Weber in Dade City, Florida, on Friday, January 31, 2020, at 11am EST at a location to be determined. In lieu of flowers, Mike requested that donations be made to the ASPCA, IU Simon Cancer Center, or Franciscan Health Foundation - Franciscan Hospice Care.
Final resting place will be in Floral Memory Gardens, Dade City, Florida
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020