Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
James Moore Obituary
Lafayette - James A. Moore, 87, Lafayette, passed away at home, surrounded by his family, on March 8, 2020.

He was born July 26, 1932 in Lafayette, IN, to the late Byrns E. Moore and Louise (Halsema) Moore. He was a graduate of Lafayette Jefferson High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Army 45th Division or Thunderbird Division during the Korean War.

On July 9, 1951 he married Evangeline Carman in Carrolton, KY and she survives.

James worked for National Homes in the shipping and receiving department for 34 years until they closed in 1984. Later, James was the Lead Custodian for West Lafayette High School for 13 years, before retiring in 1999.

He was a life-long and active member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church where he was an Usher. James was also a member of the American Legion Post 11. He served his church, and enjoyed helping others, especially his family as the family handyman. James also enjoyed sharing his Korean War experience with local school children.

Surviving along with his wife Evangeline, are his six children: James A. Moore, Jr. (wife, Dolly) of Delphi, Thomas M. Moore (wife, Robin) of Lafayette, Georgia Palkowetz (husband, Joseph) of LaPorte, TX, Keith Moore (wife, Rebecca) of Lafayette, Paula Strong (husband, Timothy) of Lafayette and Jodi Summers (fiancé, Tim Harris) of West Lafayette; sisters Delores Goris of Lafayette and Betty Johns of Marshall, IN. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Christina, James III, Jamie, Stacey, Michael, Angie, Eric, Clinton, Autumn, Erin, Mary, Kate, Zachary, Brandy, Adam, Amber, Cody, Marty "Jr", Brian and Brittney; special great-grandchildren Riley and Rhett and numerous other great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

James is preceded in death by his parents; brothers Carl, Byrns, and Donald; sisters Margaret Fife and Marilyn Hamelman; and grandchildren Noelle Moore, Quinn Moore and Ashley Harrison; and great-great grandchild Zachary Campbell.

Visitation will be held from 10:30AM - 11:30AM Friday, March 13, 2020 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will begin at 11:30am. Interment to follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. A social gathering for remembrance will follow interment at St. Lawrence parish social hall.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
