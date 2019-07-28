|
|
Rev. Dr. James Morin
Lafayette - Rev. Dr. James F. Morin, 96, of Lafayette, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at his home. He was born August 26, 1922, in Terre Haute, to the late Vernal and Ethel Rowland Morin.
James graduated from Honey Creek High School in Terre Haute and Indiana State University. He received his master's degree from Indiana University and a Doctor of Divinity from Garrett Seminary. He was a veteran of the Army serving in WWII.
On June 25, 1944 he married Rosemary Cowan in Terre Haute and she preceded him in death on June 3, 2012. Jim then married Eileen Chamness in West Lafayette on October 28, 2012 and she survives.
Jim was a Minsiter for United Methodist Church serving for 60 years. He altered his manner of witness from speaking from the pulpit to writing the written word.
He was a member of First United Methodist Church in West Lafayette. James enjoyed woodworking and writing.
Surviving along with his wife are his children Jane (Dirk) Lewis of Chester, CT, Becky Alkire of West Lafayette, step children Pamela Miller of Summerdale, AL, Sheryl (Rick) Randol of Markle and Nancy (John) Corbin of Lafayette. Also surviving are his grandchildren Julie (Scott) Rehwinkel, Amanda (Damon) Martin, 3 great grandchildren, 11 step grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 1:00 pm until the time of the memorial service at 2:00 pm on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church in West Lafayette. Inurment will be at Rest Haven Memoiral Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church in Jim's memory. You may sign the guest book, leave memories and photos at www.soller-baker.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 28, 2019