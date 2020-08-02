James Myron Chaney
Lafayette - James Myron Chaney, 67, of Lafayette, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Franciscan Health Lafayette East. He was born March 3, 1953, in Kokomo to the late James Chaney and Katherine (Jones) Chaney Clement.
He graduated from Lafayette Jefferson High School where he played football.
He was a veteran of the Marine Corp. from 1970 - 1972 serving in the Philippines. James worked as a Factory Worker for ALCOA for several years.
James enjoyed hunting, fishing and was an avid sports fan. Surviving are 2 sons, James Chaney of Lexington, KY and Michael Hanthorne of Lafayette and a daughter, Hailliegh Chaney of Indianapolis, his brother, Lester L. Chaney of Lafayette and a half-sister Renata Craig of Kokomo. Also surviving are two grandchildren. James was preceded in death by a brother, Joe Chaney, a half-brother Danny Myers and a sister, Colleen Russell. There will be no services.
