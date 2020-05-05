|
James Myron Smith, Lt. Colonel US Army Ret
James Myron Smith, Lt. Colonel US Army ret., 78, of Lawrenceville, GA and formerly of Attica, passed away at his residence in Lawrenceville, GA on Friday, May 1, 2020 atr12:35 p.m. following an illness with cancer.
Jim, as he was known to family and friends, was born in Danville, IL on December 17, 1941. He was the son of the late Ralph Ashton and Effie Mae (Cambrin) Smith. Jim was raised in Attica, graduating from Attica High School in 1959. Jim went on to work as a welder at Harrison Steel Castings Company in Attica. While working at Harrison Steel, Jim joined the Indiana National Guard. He later entered the Indiana Military Academy and was commissioned as a 2nd Lt. in the Indiana National Guard. In 1968 Jim volunteered for active duty and was stationed at Ft. Gordon, GA. Shortly thereafter he entered flight training in Texas and Alabama to fly Huey and Cobra helicopters. He served in Vietnam in the Aircav as an aviator and maintenance officer. After his tour of duty was complete in Vietnam, Jim was assigned as company commander at Ft. Leonardwood, MO from 1971-1974. In 1974, Jim went to Ft. Benning, GA for his officer advanced courses and later that year went to Ft. Rucker to obtain his instructor pilot rating and later became head of the instrument training program, retiring from the service in 1989 as Lt. Colonel.
Before his retirement, Jim served as a professor of military science at the University of Cincinnati and was in charge of the Army ROTC from 1978-1982. From 1982-1985 Jim worked with the reserve readiness group in Los Alamitos, CA and in 1989 retired at Ft. Gillem, GA after being assigned to 2nd Army, HQ.
Following his retirement from the military, Jim worked in real estate in Indiana and later as a mortgage broker in Georgia. He worked at DeKalb Technical College in Georgia Quick Start as a program director, retiring in 2005.
Jim was a member of the American Legion Post # 251 of Duluth, GA; life member of the Vietnam Helicopter Pilots Assn.; While in the service he was awarded the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star and the Meritorious Service medal for meritorious service while in combat.
Jim was married to Joette R. Rhymer on December 10, 1965, in West Point, IN. Joette preceded him in death on January 15, 2009.
Jim leaves behind his son, Michael L. Smith, Lawrenceville, GA. He was preceded in death by his beloved springer spaniel, Kali.
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, a private service for Jim will be held at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Thursday, May 7th. Burial with military honors will be held in the Riverside Cemetery, Attica. Memorial contributions may be made in Jim's memory to the . Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 5 to May 6, 2020