James R. Davis



Delphi - James R. Davis, 88, passed away on Oct. 28, 2020 in Indianapolis. He was born on March 31, 1932 in Colfax, Indiana to the late Ernest & Ruby Davis. In 1951 he married June Phillips of Pittsburg, Indiana. They just celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary. Jim has been in the Building Business for years, owning J. Construction Co. Jim was a broker and realtor and owned Davis Real Estate. They have many rentals in the Delphi area. Jim had many hobbies, he was a master wood worker, making many pieces of furniture. He learned to fly his own plane. He was an avid reader, enjoying history. Jim & June have traveled all over the World plus all over the United States. They spend their winters in their home in Florida & their summers at their home on Lake Freeman.



Jim served in the Korean War and was stationed in Germany.



Jim and June donated the Case home that is now at the Wabash & Erie Canal Park.



Jim leaves behind his wife June, his sister Phyllis Moore of Delphi, his sister-in-law Janet Donelson and brother-in-law Bob Donelson of Lafayette, his half-sister Lana Weaver of N.C and half-sister Cheri Marshall of Florida.



He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Richard Davis and half brother, Kenneth Davis.



Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from noon until the 2:00 p.m. funeral service at Davidson Funeral Home, Delphi. Pastor Bob Duke will officiate. Burial will follow in IOOF Memorial Gardens, Pittsburg, Indiana. Military graveside rites by the Carroll County Honor Guard.



Memorial contributions in Jim's memory may be made to the Delphi American Legions.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store