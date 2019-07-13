|
James R. Harris
Brookston - James R. Harris, 54, of Brookston, Indiana formerly of Brook, Indiana, passes away Thursday, July ll, 2019 at 12:27 pm in I.U. Health Hospital, Lafayette, Indiana. Jim was born October 8, 1964 in Brook, Indiana to Robert J. and Nancy J. Gilbert Harris. He graduated from South Newton High School, Kentland, Indiana, class of 1982 and received his Bachelors Degree from Purdue University. Jim was a fan of the Chicago Cubs, loved Key West, Florida and a huge fan of Jimmy Buffett. and he loved animals.
On February 16, 2011 in Las Vegas, NV he married Jacqueline Leader Harris and she survives. Also surviving is his 2 sons, Andrew J. & Elizabeth Harris, Charleston, South Carolina, and Spencer R. Harris, South Carolina. His father, Robert J. Harris, Brook, Indiana, 2 sisters, Tammy & James Holliday, Brook, Indiana and Lorri Bland, Indianapolis, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his mother Nancy J. Harris, and one brother, Michael Harris.
Visitation will be on Monday, July 15, 2019, from 4:00 - 6:00 pm at the Gerts Funeral Home, Brook, Indiana. There will be no funeral service his wish was to be cremated. Memorials may be given to the charity of donors choice. Gerts Funeral Home, Brook, Indiana has the honor of serving the family.
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 13, 2019