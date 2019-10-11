|
|
James R. Stone
Lafayette - James R. Stone, 70, of Lafayette, passed away at 11:58 a.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at his home. He had been in failing health.
He was born July 10, 1949 in Shoals, Indiana to the late Russell and Bessie Marie (Hopkins) Stone. Jim was a graduate of Lafayette Jefferson High School.
His marriage of nearly 53 years was to Marilyn DeWeese on October 15, 1966 in Elston Presbyterian Church of Lafayette; she survives.
Mr. Stone was a member of Kossuth Street Baptist Church where he was an usher and helped with the AWANA program for children. Jim worked for Fairfield Manufacturing for over 39 years, lastly in the test lab, retiring in 2013. In retirement he drove a school bus for the Lafayette School Corporation for the last 5 years. Jim's family was his life, he enjoyed traveling with them to Disney World and watching his granddaughters cheer. He also enjoyed the Chicago Cubs and tailgating at Purdue football games.
Surviving with his wife Marilyn is a son, Mark Stone (wife: Cheryl) of LaGrange, KY and two very special granddaughters, Rachael and Lauren. Also surviving is a sister, Marsha Funk of Shelbyville, TN. Preceding him in death with his parents is a son, Bradley Eugene Stone.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 1 p.m. Monday, October 14, 2019 at Kossuth Street Baptist Church (2901 Kossuth Street Lafayette, IN); Pastor Abraham Cremens to officiate. Interment to follow in Rest Haven Memorial Park, Lafayette.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Donations can be sent to the Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home (PO Box 509 Brookston, IN 47923) or made during service times.
Share memories or online condolences at www.clapperfuneralservices.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019