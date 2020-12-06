James R. Walker



James R. Walker of Kingwood, TX passed away on November 16, 2020. He was 77 years old. Jim was born to the late Leonard and Mary Walker in Washington, IN on May 27, 1943.



He is survived by his son Todd Walker who resides in Houston, TX with his wife Anita and their children Aidan and Avery. Jim's surviving daughter, Nicole Morley, lives in Los Gatos, CA with husband Sean and their three sons Logan, Preston and William. His sister Donna Schurman and her sons Bill, Brett and Bart all live in Indiana.



He received a B.A. in Industrial Management from Purdue University and an M.B.A. in Marketing from Arizona State University. He was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity. His career included marketing and administrative positions and later in law and accounting.



As a child he enjoyed foraging through the woods, creeks and caves of rural Indiana looking for artifacts and treasures. He also cherished spending time with his grandchildren, playing Euchre with friends, fishing with his father and son, outdoor activities, photography and animals, especially dogs.



Due to COVID-19, the family will be having a memorial service at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations to local animal shelters or organizations that help animals in need may be made on his behalf.



He is loved and will be missed.









