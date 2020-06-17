James Ray Aldridge
Lafayette - James Ray Aldridge also known as "Jimmy", "Jimmy Ray", "Jimbo", or "BO", passed away from cancer on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
Jimmy was born to late George R. Aldridge and Alfreda R. (Lewis) Aldridge on June 28, 1946 in Lafayette. He graduated from Lafayette Jefferson High School in 1965. Jim married Nancy (Parish) Aldridge on June 10, 1967 and she survives. They have two children, Angela D. (Tommy) Mangan and Chad M. (Angie Goldsmith) Aldridge. They have four grandsons, Hunter Smith, Brody Smith, Kolton Vanlaere, and Gavin Vanlaere. They also have a great granddaughter, Jupiter, brother Michael L. (Sandy) Aldridge, many, many nieces and nephews and three grand pups Sophie, Otis and Duke. He was preceded in death by his grand pup Diezel.
Jim was a member of the 1964 Lafayette Jefferson High School State Championship Basketball Team. He joined the U.S. Air Force in 1966 and served a tour in Viet Nam from 1968 - 1969.
Jim was Past Worshipful Master of Free and Accepted Masons, Lodge #492. He was also a life member of the VFW Post # 1154 and the American Legion Post # 11, where he served on the Honor Guard.
He was a Lafayette Fire Fighter for 29 ½ years before retiring in 2000. He was also a coach and past President of Lafayette 56'ers Football Organization.
In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to the American Legion Post #11 Honor Guard.
Visitation will be from 12:00 pm/Noon until time of service at 1:00 pm, Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Soller-Baker Funeral Home & Crematory, 400 Twyckenham Blvd, Lafayette, IN 47909. Officiating Pastor Jim Davidson.
Interment to following at Rest Haven Memorial Park, 1200 Sagamore Pkwy N, Lafayette, IN 47904.Military rites by American Legion Post #11
Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.