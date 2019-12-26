Services
Windler Funeral Home
506 E Main St
Fowler, IN 47944
(765) 884-0110
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Fowler, IN
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Fowler, IN
View Map
Resources
James Richard (Jim) Garing


1934 - 2019
James Richard (Jim) Garing Obituary
James (Jim) Richard Garing

Fowler - James (Jim) Richard Garing, 85, of Fowler, went to be with his Savior December 25, 2019, at Green Hill Manor Nursing Home in Fowler, IN with his loving wife by his side.

Jim was born August 18, 1934, in Watseka, IL, to the late Joseph and Sadie (Kline) Garing. He married Maggie Marie Mayhew on August 7th, 1971, in Otterbein, IN. Jim and Marie renewed their wedding vows on November 9th, 2019, with friends attending and before Fr. Peter Vanderkolk on the family farm.

Jim attended Sacred Heart School and Fowler High School. After school he enlisted in the Army and received six gold medals. He returned to Benton County after three years of service to the farm he grew up on.

Jim started his own business in Refrigerator and Air Conditioning repair. He retired after 50 years and went to work for Caterpillar for 16 years as a Security Officer. After enjoying his time with "Cat", he retired to work on the farm. His most enjoyable job on the farm was riding and mowing on his John Deere mowers. He loved to have a beautiful lawn.

Jim is survived by his wife Marie of 49 years. They enjoyed many trips together to Arkansas and Ft. Myers, Florida, where he enjoyed boating, fishing and visiting all their friends. He was a member of Fowler American Legion Post 57 and a life member of Amvets Post 102.

Also surviving are stepson Alan B. Mayhew of Lafayette; step grandson Adam James Mayhew and wife Maggie of Kensington, MD, step grandson Tadd Alan Mayhew of Lafayette and special friend Stephanie Maddox of Lafayette; step -great-grandchildren Luke James Mayhew of MD, Hailey Grace Mayhew of Lafayette and Cameron James Mayhew of Lafayette; also numerous cousins. Also surviving is a sister-in-law Barbara Garing of Ft. Myers, FL. Jim was preceded in death by one brother Raymond of Ft. Myers, FL., on September 12, 2019.

Jim took very good care of all his family and special friends. He especially enjoyed his grandchildren. He will be greatly missed.

Funeral Service will be at Sacred Heart Church, Fowler, with visitation Saturday, Dec. 28 from 9 am. to 10:45 am. with funeral mass to follow at 11 am. Officiated be Father Peter Vanderkolk. Interment in Sacred Heart Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sacred Heart School Direct or to Great Lakes Hospice, or to a . Windler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
