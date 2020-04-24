|
James Richard Lane
Lafayette - James Richard Lane, 77 of Lafayette passed away at 1:15 am Thursday April 23,2020 at Mulberry Health and Rehabilitation Center in Mulberry. He was born October 4,1942 in Lafayette to the late Harold and Bertha Jewell Owen Lane. On December 27,1963 in LaFayette, GA he married Kitty Howard and she preceded him in death on January 30,1984. James was an installer for Korschot's Heating and Cooling in Lafayette until his retirement in 2003. He was a member of the Uptown Club at Lafayette and the Eagles Lodge at Lafayette. James loved hotrods and NASCAR. He also enjoyed participating in car shows with his friends.
James is survived by his son Scott (Lisa) Lane of Lafayette and his daughter Angela (Ryan) Forbes of Reno NV, two sisters Nola (Junior) Tull of Cutler, IN and Catherine (Jim) Tschaenn of Dayton, IN and his special friend Shirley Miller of Lafayette, five grand and 2 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by five brothers and one sister
Private family services will be held at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens, West Lafayette on Tuesday April 28th. At 2pm Tuesday family and Friends are invited to attend the services virtually by going to zoom.us, clicking on the "join meeting" tab and entering the meeting number 765-490-4234 and the password: tmg2020.
TMG Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020