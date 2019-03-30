|
James Robert Heath, Sr.
Mooresville, NC - Bob was received into his Heavenly home 03/18/2019. Surrounded by his family.
He was born to Gladys M. Thompson & Alfred Heath July 21, 1941 in Springlake NC.
Bob grew up in Syracuse N.Y., Jacksonville & St. Augustine Fl. Lafayette In. He retired to Yellville, Arkansas and spent the last 7 months in Mooresville NC.
He attended Buck Creek High School where he ran track and played om the basketball team.
Bob married Jacquelyn F. Kult Aug. 27, 1960 they had 4 children Mary Anne Reed (Clyde) of Mooresville NC, James R. Heath Jr. Aka Bobby/James (Shawna) of Yellville Arkansas, Shary Ann Wiles (Mark) of Royal Center In. & James A. Heath aka Jim (Destiny) of New Ross In. He has 21 grandchildren, 44 great grandchildren & 2 great-great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Patricia (Patty) Jackson of Lafayette and 30 nieces and nephews and a plethora of cousins scattered across the United States. He also leaves behind his 6 fur babies and 2 asses.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Arthur Watkins (Buddy), brother in law William Jackson (Stoney), granddaughter Crystal Massengill and great granddaughter Taylor Wenzel.
Bob retired from Vulcan Materials where he was an Engineer/Heavy Equipment Operator. He was a member of Operating Engineers 103 where he also served as a shop steward. He owned and operated J.R. Landscaping with his lifelong friend James (Jim) Buck.
He had a great sense of humor and loved his family. He loved to spend time on the coast on his daughter's boat. He loved fishing, camping and hunting. He had a gypsy's soul and loved to travel, take cruises and vacations with his family. He loved casinos where he spent all his children's inheritance, LOL
He is loved and missed by all his family and friends.
A celebration of life will be Saturday 3/30/19 at the Baymont by Wyndham Hotel 201 Frontage Rd. Lafayette In. from 2pm to 6pm.
