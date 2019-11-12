|
|
James (Jim) Robert Michalke, Sr.
Thorntown - Mr. James (Jim) Robert Michalke, Sr., 85, of Thorntown, passed away Nov. 9, 2019, at Homewood Health Campus in Lebanon.
Jim was born March 10, 1934, in Lafayette, the son of the late John and Mabel (Hinton) Michalke. He was married to Barbara Ellen Ketterer on June 5, 1954 in St. Boniface Catholic Church, Lafayette, IN. They shared 65 loving years together.
Jim farmed in Thorntown most of his life and together he and Barbara raised five children. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was active in the American Legion Post 218 honor guard and leadership. Since moving to Thorntown in 1959, Jim was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, where he was a Parish Council and Knights of Columbus member and a lector and religious education teacher.
Jim supported many civic and volunteer initiatives throughout his life. He was a Boone County Farm Bureau Co-Op board member, Civil Defense Zone Director, and Red Cross Disaster Chairman and one of Boone County's first fully-trained volunteer EMTs for the Thorntown-Sugar Creek Fire Department.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara and children: James R. (Heather) Michalke, Jr. of Lebanon, Jane E. (Danny) Lawson of Thorntown, Theodore W. (Thomas Marano) Michalke of Chicago, K. Joseph Michalke and John E. (Crystal Tatman) Michalke, both of Thorntown; 12 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara (Michalke) Caster.
Family and friends will gather Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 for the Rosary at 1:30 p.m. and visitation from 2-8 p.m. at Strawmyer & Drury Mortuary. The Funeral Mass will be on Friday, Nov. 15, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lebanon at 10:30 a.m. with one-hour visitation prior to the Mass. Jim will be laid to rest at Maple Lawn Cemetery in Thorntown following a luncheon after the Mass. You are invited to visit the website www.strawmyerdrury.com where you may sign his online register and leave a personal message.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Thorntown-Sugar Creek Fire Department, American Legion Post 218, St. Joseph Catholic Church, or UHCMC to support limb salvage and amputation prevention efforts (note "Dr. Shishehbor's endovascular research" in the memo, and send to University Hospital Cleveland Medical Center, c/o Rebecca Kahl Harrington Heart & Vascular Center, 11100 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44106, Mailstop: LKS 5035).
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019