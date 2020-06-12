James Roberts



James "Jim" Malcolm Roberts, aged 85, died peacefully at his West Lafayette home surrounded by his family June 10, 2020.



Jim otherwise known as "Red" was the first born to Samuel and Naomi Roberts on Feb. 3, 1935 in Talbot, Indiana.



He grew up in Monticello where he attended Roosevelt High School and worked and played on his parents sawmill and apple orchard behind the family home.



Jim began working at Alcoa in Lafayette, Indiana at the age of 18 and worked in the Extrusion Dept. for the next 32 years before retiring. He supervised much of the the building of Boeing aircraft wings and served as a consultant for Boeing after retirement. Throughout his years at Alcoa he worked all shifts, sometimes not seeing his kids for days. Often he would wake them at midnight for Riehle Brothers bbq sandwiches just to spend time with them.



He married his one love, Marcia Farney in 1956 after a short 3 month courtship. Together they raised their 3 children in a loving home in West Lafayette. They were active at the local Elks Club, their monthly euchre club with high school friends and he bowled for the Alcoa team.



After retirement, Jim and Marcia moved to Leesburg, Florida where for the next 35 years they enjoyed square dancing,going on multiple cruises with friends and playing the slot machines. He also kept a close eye on the stock market and served as landlord to properties in Lafayette and Leesburg. He was active at the Leesburg Eagles Club where he especially had fun frying fish. Jim grew up a fisherman, teaching his kids how to catch crawdads for bait, thread a worm on a hook and skin a catfish at their cottage on the Tippecanoe River.



Jim enjoyed the simple things in life. He was a do it yourself kind of man who could fix anything and was always willing to help others do the same. He was a hard working honest man. A loving and devoted husband, father and friend. A child of the Depression he knew the value of a dollar and lived accordingly. He was a teacher and mentor to his children, grandchildren and son in laws. They learned the importance of all his wonderful traits and because of that he earned the respect and love of all who knew him. His humor was perhaps his best trait. Quick to laugh and make others laugh. Many times he couldn't get through a funny story without laughing so hard he'd be crying. His laughter was infectious.



Till his last days he had an appetite for fried chicken, donuts and chocolate milk, had a loving tender heart and a twinkle in his beautiful blue eyes. He will be sorely missed but will live on forever in our hearts and souls.



Jim was preceded in death by his parents Samuel and Naomi, his best friend and loving son Michael Roberts, his sister Shirley Williams and granddaughter Jennifer Shear.



He is survived by his companion and love of 64 years, Marcia, daughters Brenda Shear (Rick) of West Lafayette, Janice Dawes (Pete) of Ft Worth, Texas,



Grandchildren Lyndsey, Tiffany, Nick and Jake Shear, Cole Roberts, Elizabeth and Jonathan Dawes, his dear brother Bob Roberts and brother in law Tom Williams. Also many nieces and nephews.



Jim will be laid to rest with his beloved son at Tippecanoe Memorial Gardens in West Lafayette at a later date.



Cards of condolence to Marcia may be sent c/o Brenda Shear



1901 Burgess Dr. W Lafayette, IN. 47906









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store