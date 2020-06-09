James "Ed" Roe



Goodland - James "Ed" Roe, 88, passed away in his home June 7, 2020 at 11:57 am with his wife and his children at his side. Ed was born January 20, 1932 to the late Charles & Lulu Marie Roe.. Attended and graduated from Boswell School. He married his wife of 70 years Loretta E. Sumpter Roe on June 9, 1950 and she survives.



Ed was a life long farmer and owner of Roe Trucking. Ed shelled corn for many. He also enjoyed working with wood, liked fishing and cutting asparagus in the spring at his secret spot. After retiring from farming he took pride in his garden, also enjoyed collecting aluminum cans and making money.



Ed is survived by his wife and 6 children, James "Jim" Roe, Theresa Nicholas, (husband, Tim) Lafayette, IN, Dale Roe, Remington,IN, Jane Hall (husband, Wayne) Kentland, IN, Tina Elloitt, Cape Coral, FL, Jerry Roe, :(wife, Heidi), Remington, IN. Also survived by a sister Virginia (John) Cusick, Lafayette, IN. 20 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren and 20 nieces and nephews, that called him "Uncle Ed". A very true friend, Javier Del Real. Preceded in death by his parents, l brother, Charles L. "Bud" Roe, l sister Frances Washburn and 1 granddaulghter, Kenda L. Row



Visitation will be on Friday, from 12 noon to 1:00 pm (CDT) at the Gerts Funeral Home, Goodland, IN with services at l:00 PM (CDT), with Rev. Cindy Hayley, officiating. Burial will follow in the Goodland Cemetery.









