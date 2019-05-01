|
|
James "Jim" Rogers Wilson
Attica - James Rogers Wilson, 74 of Attica, went to be with His Lord and Savior, Sunday, April 28, 2019, in the Indiana University Medical Center, Indianapolis, IN.
James was born March 16, 1945, in Claiborne County, TN, to the late Floyd & Lola (McCracken) Wilson.
On July 23, 1964, James married Mary "Lois" Whitaker. They were married 25 years until her death on Dec. 12, 1989.
On Sept. 24, 2011, Mr. Wilson married Caroline (Gregory) who survives him.
James served in the U.S. Army from 1963-1966 and was a veteran of the Vietnam War.
Throughout the years Mr. Wilson had several jobs, such as; mechanic, farming, and what he retired from - trucking. James retired from USF Holland Transport August 9, 2007.
James was saved when he was 15 and in Sept. 2011, he joined Talbot Missionary Baptist Church, Talbot, IN. and was baptized. James enjoyed helping around the church and making things look nice and appealing for other people to enjoy.
James also enjoyed fishing, going to auctions, and most of all teasing and joking around with people to see what kind of reaction he could get out of them. James had a kind and giving heart that would offer a helping hand whenever and however he could. He was a life member of the Rossville American Legion Post.
James is survived by three children: Debbie (Timothy) Wesley, Boswell, IN, Donna Sweezy, (fiancé-Jimmy Livingston) Livingston, TN, and Gary Wilson, Hoopeston, IL. He is also survived by four grandchildren: Kimberly (Chris) Mejia, Christopher Wesley (fiancée-Hilary Cripe), James "Joseph" (Taylor) Sweezy, and Matthew "Dillon" (Emily) Sweezy and one great grandchild, Destiny Sweezy.
Mr. Wilson is survived by two sisters: Anne (Dewey) Clark, Troy, MI, Bobbie Moore, Knoxville, TN and a brother: Ronnie (Jane) Wilson, Titusville, FL. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. His parents, a brother, Ken Wilson, and a sister, Ruby Noah preceded him in death.
Visitation will be at Talbot Missionary Baptist Church, on Friday, May 3rd from 11:00 a.m. until service time at 1:00 p.m. with Bro. Willie Elrod and Bro. Timothy Wesley officiating the ceremony. Interment, with military services, will be in the Rossville Cemetery, Rossville, IL.
At the request of Mr. Wilson, in lieu of flowers, please make your memorials to Talbot Missionary Baptist Church Building Fund, 6819 W. 707 S., Fowler, IN, 47944.
Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 1, 2019